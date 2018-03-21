RACINE, Wis. — Prosecutors have cleared two Racine police officers who fatally shot a man they say ran from a traffic stop with a handgun.

Racine County District Attorney Tricia Hanson says the fatal shooting of 26-year-old Donte' Devel Shannon on Jan. 17 was justified and the officers won't face any charges. The Wisconsin Department of Justice investigated the shooting and sent its findings to Hanson.

Shannon's family filed a federal lawsuit against police last month claiming police shot him in the back while he was running and did not pose a threat. The officers have been on paid administrative leave pending the investigation.

Shannon's stepbrother, Darius Mayweather, says the family will keep fighting for justice in the case.