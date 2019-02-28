RACINE, Wis. — A Racine father is accused of inflicting the injuries that caused the death of his baby.
Police have arrested the 24-year-old on possible charges of first-degree reckless homicide, possession of marijuana and bail jumping. Officers were called to a Racine residence last Friday on a call of an infant that wasn't breathing. The baby was taken to Children's Hospital where authorities found injuries that caused the child's death.
The investigation is ongoing.
