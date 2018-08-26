DURHAM, N.C. — Duke University says someone wrote a racial slur on a sign at a campus building dedicated to black culture.
University President Vincent Price sent an email to students Saturday saying a "heinous racial epithet" was found and immediately covered on a sign at the Mary Lou Williams Center for Black Culture.
Price called it a cowardly and hateful act and said it was important for the university to acknowledge such an odious act and challenge it.
University says officials are investigating the incident. The center was founded in 1983.
