Since 2014, dramatic shifts in racial demographics have changed Osseo, Minn.

The Osseo public school district is the fifth-largest in the state, serving all or parts of Brooklyn Center, Brooklyn Park, Corcoran, Dayton, Maple Grove, Osseo, Plymouth and Rogers. The district has about 20,000 students, and African immigrants and African Americans now make up 53 percent of them.

According to Fata Acquoi, a program director with African Immigrant Services (AIS), the Osseo school district had an opportunity to do more when it came to serving students of color upon her arrival in 2016. "These organizations were not created for us as people of color. They were created as bureaucracies and created to make it harder for us to infiltrate.

"Minnesota has a pretty large African migrant population, but a majority of our voices are being left out in decisions," she said. "AIS was founded to basically bring the voices of African immigrants to the table so that we are able to contribute back and be in powerful positions making changes to policy and system."

She noted that parents of color started to notice a big gap in suspension rates for students of color in comparison to white students, a lack of African-American history classes and that food options from African cultures were not available. The district also did not have any teachers or school board members of color.

Acquoi said parents overall felt that there was not equity for students of color in the district and knew something must be changed. In 2014, more than 300 outraged families in the community met with the school board, superintendent, teachers and principals and expressed how they had seen a difference in punishments, food options and course options for students of color compared with white students.

About ThreeSixty Journalism ThreeSixty Journalism, a nonprofit program of the College of Arts and Sciences at the University of St. Thomas in St. Paul, uses the principles of strong writing and reporting to help diverse Minnesota high school students tell their stories. ThreeSixty offers summer multimedia journalism camps, a school-year “News Team” and intensive one-week College Essay Boot Camps. This summer, ThreeSixty had 112 students from more than 29 Twin Cities high schools in eight camp sessions. Students in the News Reporter Academy in July reported and wrote 11 stories, including the ones published on these pages. Their stories primarily focus on health equity in the Twin Cities and were reported in partnership with the Center for Prevention at Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota. Learn more at https://threesixty.stthomas.edu.

As a result of the meeting, the district brought in AIS, a community nonprofit working to increase civic engagement with communities of color to remove disparities and defeat systematic and cultural barriers. Acquoi was hired to be a mediator between parents and the school board.

"I was brought in by the parents to make sure our students are going to be successful," she said.

Acquoi shares experiences with today's students of color: coming to the United States, going to a predominantly white school and being talked down to by teachers and principals.

Acquoi soon learned that an Osseo Education Equity policy was held up for two years by the district, and groups other than AIS wanted their names attached to it. Parents had not been informed.

So she called an emergency meeting and held a focus group with parents to look over documents and give feedback. After reviewing the documents, parents agreed and the policy was passed. The policy includes creating an African-American history class and offering African food for lunch with food ingredients listed. More important, it required the hiring of teachers of color.

"This is the first-ever policy where parents of color can hold the district accountable," she said. "If these rules are not followed, AIS could always challenge or sue the school district."

The passing of this policy shows progress for the Osseo public school district as it tries to address its changing racial demographics.