Rachel Held Evans, a bestselling Christian author who was unafraid to wade into fierce theological battles over the role of women, science, LGBT issues and politics on her blog and social media, died Saturday after spending weeks in the hospital for an infection. She was 37.

Her husband, Dan, who provided health updates, wrote on her blog Saturday that she had been weaned from an induced coma, but swelling in her brain was not survivable.

"This entire experience is surreal. I keep hoping it's a nightmare from which I'll awake," Dan Evans wrote. "I feel like I'm telling someone else's story."

Evans tweeted in mid-April that she was in the hospital with the "flu + UTI combo and a severe allergic reaction" to antibiotics and asked for prayers. Dan Evans wrote that she then developed seizures, so doctors put her into a medically induced coma.

The hashtag PrayforRHE became a trending topic on Twitter this month for Evans, who had two young children, ages 3 and almost 1. Her friends set up a GoFundMe page to cover medical expenses.

Writer Sarah Bessey, a close friend, wrote on Twitter that Evans was surrounded by her family and her close friends who sang and prayed.

"Rachel's presence in this world was a gift to us all and her work will long survive her," Dan Evans wrote on Saturday.

An Episcopalian, Evans drew a large following in the evangelical community in both progressive and conservative circles. She criticized widespread evangelical support for President Donald Trump, encouraged women in church leadership and questioned a literal reading of the Bible, among other issues. From her home in Tennessee, she became a beloved progressive speaker at many conferences around the country.

Her books, including "A Year of Biblical Womanhood," "Inspired: Slaying Giants, Walking on Water, and Loving the Bible Again" and "Faith Unraveled," pushed theological boundaries for many conservative evangelicals but gave voice to many progressive evangelicals who had become frustrated with their churches. In 2012, she was named one of Christianity Today magazine's "50 Women to Watch."

Evans served on the White House Office of Faith-based and Neighborhood Partnerships during President Barack Obama's second term.

"Rachel brought her usual piercing insights and deep compassion to the council's work on poverty," said Melissa Rogers, who was the director.

Evans received her bachelor's degree from Bryan College in Dayton, Tenn., a school that taught her a literal understanding of biblical creationism. She began to question those teachings and published her first book on it in 2010.

Many people forget that Rachel Held Evans was a trailblazer, said Jonathan Merritt, a popular progressive Christian author and speaker.

"She was talking about misogyny in the church long before the MeToo movement emerged, and she was affirming LGBT relationships on the grounds of her Christian convictions when doing so could still get you run out of town," he said. "Today, many voices are championing a more progressive expression of Christian faith, and Rachel helped create space for the movement we now see."

She once said that her evangelical church's activism on a Tennessee campaign to ban same-sex marriage eventually led her to leave that church, but she continued to write about her love for her church and the Bible and joined an Episcopal Church.