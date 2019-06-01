Rachel Garcia felt it was a matter of time before she got the run support she needed.

UCLA came through.

The Bruins scored four runs in the top of the seventh inning, and Garcia avenged her only loss of the season to help UCLA beat Pac-12 rival Arizona 6-2 in the Women's College World Series on Friday night.

"I mean, I think we were getting on it all game," Garcia said. "But I think we just didn't have our moment till that last inning. I mean, like I said, we were swinging at balls, but they were going right to people."

The Bruins (53-6) advanced to the semifinals Sunday. If they win that game, they move on to the championship series.

Garcia was 20-0 this season before losing to Arizona on May 9 in Los Angeles. This time, she threw a complete game and allowed just four hits.

Alyssa Palomino-Cardoza had two solo homers for Arizona (48-13).

There was plenty of history in Friday's matchup. UCLA and Arizona are first and second in national championships and World Series appearances.

"I was very pleased with the team, I thought for six innings," Arizona coach Mike Candrea said. "Too bad we're not a little league team, only play six."

Oklahoma 6, Oklahoma State 1: The Sooners, the tournament's No. 1 seed, scored three runs in the first inning and drove their state rival into the losers' bracket.