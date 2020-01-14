PASADENA, Calif. — Pop TV has ordered a comedy pilot focused on the most irresponsible and lazy person getting impregnated by immaculate conception.
"Mother Mary" co-stars Rachel Bloom, who won a Golden Globe for "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend," which ended last spring after four seasons. She plays the mother of the Antichrist.
Bloom also serves as an executive producer along with her husband, Dan Gregor, who is a writer on the pilot. The couple is expecting their first child.
Betsy Sodaro, who developed the character, stars as a reimagined version of Mary in the pilot that will shoot in February. Sodaro also works as a writer and an executive producer.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Variety
Celebrities
Sophia Macy moves on from college scandal to 'Twilight Zone'
Sophia Macy is entering "The Twilight Zone." The elder daughter of Felicity Huffman and William H. Macy will appear in an episode of Jordan Peele's anthology series.
National
Kansas GOP to stymie ban in reversing abortion-rights ruling
Top Kansas Republicans want to head off any push for an abortion ban in the state even as they make overturning a Kansas Supreme Court ruling that protects abortion rights a top priority.
Movies
Leonardo DiCaprio, Taika Waititi react to Oscar nominations
Reactions from some of the nominees for the Academy Awards:
Variety
Third horse rescued in Kentucky where 20 others were killed
A third horse has been rescued from a strip mine site in Kentucky where 20 horses were found fatally shot.
National
Judge refuses to second-guess family separations at border
A U.S. judge ruled Monday that the Trump administration is operating within its authority when separating families stopped at the Mexico border, rejecting arguments that it was quietly returning to widespread practices that drew international condemnation.