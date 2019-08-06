BERLIN — Police in the German city of Munich are investigating a rabbi's report that he and his two sons were insulted and spat at on the way home from synagogue.
Police spokesman Ralf Etzel said Tuesday they are currently looking for two suspects.
Etzel said the 53-year-old rabbi and his sons, both 19, reported that a man approached them and yelled anti-Semitic slurs as they left a central synagogue on Saturday.
A woman in a nearby car joined in, then spat at one of the boys when he approached her.
In the German capital, Berlin, police have been investigating a similar incident in which a prominent rabbi and his young son were spat at and insulted on their way home from synagogue last month.
