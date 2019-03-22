CHICAGO — A strategy seems to be emerging for how R. Kelly and his legal team intend to defend him against charges of sexually abusing three girls and a woman.

His legal team is likely to question the veracity of his accusers. Both Kelly and his lead attorney, Steve Greenberg, have said they are lying. Other statements indicate they'll also argue that, even if Kelly did have sex with them, it was consensual and he thought they were of age.

With pretrial maneuvers and time required to vet evidence, a trial could be many months or even years away. But court filings, as well as comments from Kelly and Greenberg, offer clues about how they might mount a defense.

Prosecutors are sure to offer evidence in a bid to corroborate the accusations.