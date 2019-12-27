The much-anticipated release of the annual International Best-Dressed List used to be the stuff of headlines. Reporters from as far-flung publications as Denver’s Rocky Mountain News and the Daily Mail in England vied for the scoop.

But if you were aware when its 79th iteration was released last week, you were part of a very small — and shrinking — group that still notices. Or, for that matter, cares.

Despite our seeming unending appetite for “best of” lists — which this year has taken an even more extreme turn thanks to the end of the decade — we apparently are so over the best-dressed list.

In a world where the digital sphere has elevated the obscure to the influential, where trends have devolved into everything you want all the time and formality has become a choice rather than a professional diktat, the idea of an unnamed group of people ruling on who is “best-dressed” seems increasingly anachronistic.

This is the era of “viral dress” and “influential dress,” ideas that often have little do with the subjective value judgment attached to the word “best” and are measurable in some objective way — such as internet clicks.

The very idea of “best,” with all its implications of a certain elite and ineffable — what? style, good taste, elegance? — seems tied to another time, one in which a small group acted as gatekeepers of power, not to mention of social and cultural capital.

(For the record, Cate Blanchett and Roger Federer took top honors in this year’s list, while Janelle Monáe, Zoë Kravitz, LeBron James and Zac Posen — among others, 30 in all, from 16 countries — also were recognized.)

A marketing ploy

Founded in 1940 by Eleanor Lambert, a publicist, as a scheme to draw attention to the American fashion industry, the best-dressed list aimed to celebrate both individual style and those who invested in a more classic elegance: the looks of singularities like Diana Vreeland and China Chow, as well as famous designer champions like C.Z. Guest and the Duchess of Windsor.

They were people — mostly women, originally — who went to the sort of events that were often photographed, thus putting them in a position to influence other people’s choices.

It has changed with the times, no question. Attempted to stay current. Diversified. Youthquaked. Celebrated celebrities who became style setters. As you go through the decades, you see figures emerge on the list as they emerged on the pop culture scene: Mary Tyler Moore, Diahann Carroll, Rudolf Nureyev.

In 2003, after Lambert retired and “bequeathed” her invention to four editors — Graydon Carter, Fine Collins, Reinaldo Herrera and Aimée Bell — it moved, with some fanfare, to Vanity Fair.

At the time, Bell said, “Those who are dressed by stylists are banned from the list.” (Apparently she was speaking only for herself, because that would have taken every celeb off the table, which was not a tenable proposition for the magazine.)

Even as it became more diverse, it became more diverse within certain very limited paradigms, chief among them fame and money.

Lots of copycats

No one can argue that it was a bad idea. To wit, it spawned an entire sector. There is now a best-dressed list for pretty much anyone’s liking. They include versions by People (best-dressed stars), GQ (best-dressed men) and Sports Illustrated (best-dressed athletes). Vogue has one-upped them all with Best-Dressed of the Week. Every red-carpet event — the Oscars, Emmys, Golden Globes, you name it — results in yet another list.

And though the caretakers of the International List claim theirs is the true list because it was the first, there’s nothing that says primogeniture equals ownership in this particular case.

After all, if there is one truism of today, it is that everyone can take pictures of themselves and have their photos reach a million people — thus, potentially, changing how others dress.

And those people don’t need the approval of the insiders to do it. In fact, the lack of approval of insiders is part of their appeal.

So if the International Best-Dressed List really is a reflection of the times, perhaps the only way for it to truly represent where we are now is for it to acknowledge its own natural, gorgeously appointed, demise.