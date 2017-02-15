More from Star Tribune
Twins
Quiz: Test your Minnesota Twins spring training knowledge
How much do you know about Twins' Spring Training history? Take our quiz and test your knowledge.
Sports
Anaheim veteran Vermette faces suspension after slashing linesman
Antoine Vermette slashed at a linesman upset after a faceoff loss, the highlight of a 1-0 loss by Minnesota.
Wild
Vermette ejected for slashing ref, Ducks beat Wild 1-0
Anaheim Ducks goalie John Gibson got all the cushion he needed five minutes into a game against the Western Conference-leading Minnesota Wild on a night teammate Antoine Vermette was ejected for slashing a ref.
Wolves
Wiggins scores 41, but Wolves still can't beat Cleveland
Andrew Wiggins has averaged 29.8 points in five games against the Cavaliers during his career. But the Wolves have lost all of them.
Wild
Wild's 37 shots aren't enough in 1-0 loss to Anaheim
Despite dominating the contest, the Wild was shut out for the first time in 41 games and suffered its third 1-0 loss of the season, second at home.