CHICAGO — Darius Quisenberry had 20 points as Youngstown State beat Illinois-Chicago 70-64 on Monday night.
Naz Bohannon had 12 points and 12 rebounds for Youngstown State (9-6, 2-0 Horizon League). Michael Akuchie added 10 points. Donel Cathcart III had six rebounds for the visiting team.
Godwin Boahen had 15 points for the Flames (6-9, 1-1). Braelen Bridges added 10 points and three blocks. Tarkus Ferguson had six rebounds.
Youngstown State matches up against Cleveland St. on the road on Saturday. Illinois-Chicago plays Green Bay on the road on Friday.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Vikings
Final drive of regular-season finale featured everything
Fittingly, the final game of the 2019 NFL regular season came down to instant replay and a matter of inches on a goal-line stand by…
Wolves
Antetokounmpo and the Bucks take on the Timberwolves
Minnesota Timberwolves (12-20, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (30-5, first in the Eastern Conference)Milwaukee; Wednesday, 8 p.m. ESTBOTTOM LINE: Giannis Antetokounmpo leads…
Vikings
Reusse: Comparing these Vikings with Purple upstarts from 1987 postseason
If there's a significant advantage for '87 Vikings, it would be the offensive line -- starting with Hall of Famer Gary Zimmerman at left tackle.
Wolves
Timberwolves edge Nets in overtime battle of shorthanded squads
With both teams missing key players, Shabazz Napier stepped up to score 24 points and Gorgui Dieng provided veteran leadership -- and 20 rebounds -- to lead the Wolves.
Outdoors
Evidence indicates UV brighteners in a hunter's clothing can scare deer away
Evidence indicates deer see — and avoid — hunters in clothing with ultraviolet brighteners