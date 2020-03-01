MILWAUKEE — Darius Quisenberry had 24 points as Youngstown State edged past Milwaukee 73-69 on Saturday night.
Garrett Covington had 16 points and eight rebounds for Youngstown State (17-14, 10-8 Horizon League). Devin Morgan added 11 points. Michael Akuchie had seven rebounds.
Naz Bohannon, who was second on the Penguins in scoring entering the contest with 11 points per game, shot only 20% in the game (1 of 5).
DeAndre Abram had 18 points and 12 rebounds for the Panthers (12-18, 7-11), who have now lost five straight games. Darius Roy added 16 points. Josh Thomas had 12 points.
The Penguins evened the season series against the Panthers with the win. Milwaukee defeated Youngstown State 75-73 on Jan. 23.
