Minnesota United lost 2-0 at FC Dallas this past weekend while missing three key players, and that problem hasn't quite gone away.

While the Loons will have center back Francisco Calvo and midfielder Collen Warner back into the lineup after serving suspensions, playmaker Darwin Quintero will still be out because of a calf strain. And joining him is outside back Tyrone Mears, who is out because of an undisclosed injury.

Quintero, who has 10 goals in 19 matches, will be a big loss. Heath said he's hopeful that after the 7:30 p.m. game Saturday at Sporting Kansas City, Quintero will be fit to play for the next game Sept. 12 at D.C. United.

"There's no point in pushing somebody," Heath said of letting Quintero use the upcoming two-week break to regain full health. "We get into that stage, we know we're running out of games, but I think we have a better chance if he's fit for most of them."

MEGAN RYAN