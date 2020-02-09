Quieter Monday - Much Colder By Thursday

Sunday Morning Snow Totals

Image: National Weather Service

The highest snow totals from our Saturday Night - Sunday snowstorm fell across southern Minnesota, where some locations reported over a foot of snow. Some of the heaviest Minnesota totals included:

15.5" - Lake Crystal

12.5" - St. James

12" - Lynd

11.5" - 2 ESE Mankato

11" - 1 S Marshall

Closer to the metro, 7.5" was reported in Bloomington, with 6.5" in Burnsville. Through Noon, the National Weather Service reported 4.8" at MSP Airport and 5.2" at NWS Chanhassen.

Early Sunday there were even reports of lightning and thunderstorm across southern Minnesota, indicative of heavy snow falling.

_______________________________________________

Ice Coverage On The Great Lakes

Image: Great Lakes Environmental Research Laboratory

The latest analysis from the Great Lakes Environmental Research Laboratory from Saturday shows that the Great Lakes are only 12.8% ice-covered about a third of the way through February. Lake Superior is only 9.1% ice-covered, which is below the average for this time of year of around 34%.

_______________________________________________

High Water Levels On The Great Lakes

Image: US Army Corps of Engineers Detroit District

High water levels continue to impact the Great Lakes. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers put out a press release Thursday stating that "lakes Michigan and Huron both set new record high January levels, previously set in 1987. Lake Superior set new record high January levels previously set in 1986. Lake St. Clair tied its record high level set in January 1986." They expected both Michigan and Huron to continue to see record monthly water levels through July. This high water continues to be a problem for areas along Lake Superior, with the Duluth News Tribune noting , "The high-water trend means continued bad news for coastal residents due to increased erosion, especially during storms and heavy wave action, a problem that’s already caused millions of dollars in damage in Duluth and along the South Shore."

_______________________________________________

Quieter Monday - Much Colder By Thursday

By D.J. Kayser, filling in for Paul Douglas

Water levels have continued to remain higher than normal on the Great Lakes over the past few months. According to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Lakes Superior, Michigan, and Huron all set new record high January levels. These record highs are due to continued wet conditions across the region as well as warmer than average temperatures leading to more runoff.

Those warmer than average temperatures have also led to below-average ice coverage on the Great Lakes. Lake Superior sat at 9.1% coverage on Saturday, down from its average of around 34% about a third of the way through February. At this time last year, about 67% of Superior was ice-covered.

After 6-10" of heavy snow across portions of southern Minnesota Sunday with reports of lightning and thundersnow, today will be a much quieter and sunnier day. Clouds increase Tuesday before some light snow moves in Wednesday, bringing along a blast of much colder air for Thursday. That cold air won’t stick around long, though, with temperatures quickly rebounding into the weekend.

_______________________________________________

Extended Twin Cities Forecast

MONDAY: Mainly sunny and quiet in the Twin Cities. Light snow northern MN. Wake up 9. High 28. MSP Chance of precipitation 0%. Wind SW 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Mix of sun and clouds. Wake up 18. High 26. Chance of precipitation 0%. Wind W 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy with PM light snow. Wake up 20. High 33. Chance of precipitation 40%. Wind NW 10-15 mph.

THURSDAY: Cold filtered sunshine. Wake up -3. High 8. Chance of precipitation 10%. Wind NW 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: A few passing clouds, otherwise sunny. Wake up -10. High 15. Chance of precipitation 0%. Wind SSE 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Warmer with a few snow showers. Wake up 10. High 32. Chance of precipitation 40%. Wind SW 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: AM sun, PM clouds. Late night snow? Wake up 13. High 25. Chance of precipitation 30%. Wind W 3-8 mph.

_______________________________________________

This Day in Weather History

February 10th

1965: A snowstorm dumps 15 inches of snow at Duluth over two days.

1861: An ice storm impacts Elk River. Coatings of 1/2 inch of ice are reported. The ice broke off many large branches and saplings were bent to the ground.

1857: Extreme cold at Fort Ripley. E.J. Baily, Assistant Surgeon notes: 'Spirit thermometer -50 at 6am. Mercury frozen in charcoal cup. Spirit thermometer at Little Falls 16 miles from the fort -56 at 6am. The lowest degree of cold on record in the territory'.

_______________________________________________

Average Temperatures & Precipitation for Minneapolis

February 10th

Average High: 27F (Record: 49F set in 1877)

Average Low: 11F (Record: -24F set in 1885)

Average Precipitation: 0.03" (Record: 0.62" set in 2013)

Average Snowfall: 0.3" (Record: 5.9" set in 2019)

Record Snow Depth: 20" in 1969

_______________________________________________

Sunrise/Sunset Times for Minneapolis

February 10th

Sunrise: 7:21 AM

Sunset: 5:33 PM

*Length Of Day: 10 hours, 11 minutes and 37 seconds

*Daylight GAINED Since Yesterday: ~2 minute and 48 seconds

*When Do We Climb To 10.5 Hours Of Daylight? February 17th (10 hours, 31 minutes, and 54 seconds)

*Next Sunrise At/Before 7 AM: February 24th (7:00 AM)

*Next Sunset At/After 6 PM: February 29th (6:00 PM)

_______________________________________________

Minnesota Weather Outlook

Sunnier skies are expected across southern Minnesota on Monday, but some light snow showers are possible in central and northern Minnesota as a clipper moves through. In these areas, snow totals under an inch are possible. Highs will be in the 20s across the state.

For most of Minnesota, highs will be around to above average on Monday - up to 6-7F degrees above average in far northern portions of the state. The exception is in southeastern Minnesota, where they'll be about 5F degrees below average. The average high in the Twin Cities for February 10th is 27F.

Skies will be mainly sunny Monday in the Twin Cities, with just some passing clouds. Temperatures will start off the morning around 10F, climbing to highs in the upper 20s. With a southwesterly wind at 5-10 mph, it'll feel like the teens in the afternoon.

The first half of the week will feature highs that are around and even a little bit above average in the Twin Cities, climbing above freezing on Wednesday. However, a cold front slides through Wednesday, bringing some light snow chances and much colder air in for Thursday. The good news is that the cold blast doesn't appear to last long, with highs back around 20F Friday and even back around freezing Saturday.

Here's a closer look at the highs across the state Thursday. They aren't expected to make it into the teens even in southern Minnesota, with some areas of northern and western Minnesota potentially staying around - if not below - zero. A few snow flurries might be possible at times, especially in northern Minnesota.

_______________________________________________

National Weather Forecast

On Monday, a frontal system stretched from the Northeast to Texas will bring snow to portions of New England with rain across the rest of the region. A few thunderstorms and heavy rain will be possible in the Deep South. An area of low pressure in the Southwest will lead to areas of rain and snow. A clipper system moving across southern Canada will bring light snow chances in the upper Midwest.

Through Tuesday evening, the heaviest additional snow will be in portions of Colorado and New Mexico, where up to a foot or so is possible at higher elevations. Meanwhile, one of the big stories this upcoming week will be heavy rain in portions of the Lower Mississippi Valley and Southeastern states.

Here's a closer look at that band of heavy rain expected across the Southeast to begin the workweek. Areas like Jackson and Birmingham could see at least 2-4" of rain, which will lead to flooding concerns. This won't be the only round of rain across the region this upcoming week, however, with more heavy rain possible Wednesday into Thursday.

One thing that portions of the Southeast do not need to see is more heavy rain. Already this month Birmingham has received more than 5" of rain, and so far in 2020 both Jackson and Birmingham have received over a foot of rain.

Image: Southeast Regional Climate Center Image: Southeast Regional Climate Center

And with all that heavy rain, many areas are observing one of their wettest starts to a year on record.

_______________________________________________

Storm Ciara helps plane beat transatlantic flight record

More from the BBC : "Experts are hailing a British Airways flight as the fastest subsonic New York to London journey. The Boeing 747-436 reached speeds of 825 mph (1,327 km/h) as it rode a jet stream accelerated by Storm Ciara. The four hours and 56 minutes flight arrived at Heathrow Airport 80 minutes ahead of schedule on Sunday morning. According to Flightradar24, an online flight tracking service, it beat a previous five hours 13 minutes record held by Norwegian." : "Experts are hailing a British Airways flight as the fastest subsonic New York to London journey. The Boeing 747-436 reached speeds of 825 mph (1,327 km/h) as it rode a jet stream accelerated by Storm Ciara. The four hours and 56 minutes flight arrived at Heathrow Airport 80 minutes ahead of schedule on Sunday morning. According to Flightradar24, an online flight tracking service, it beat a previous five hours 13 minutes record held by Norwegian."

Ski resorts adapting to changing climate conditions

More from Western Mass News : "Recent studies have shown that winter is impacted most by the changing climate, becoming the fastest warming season. In fact, it is warming three times faster than summer. Cold temperatures and snowfall are crucial for winter businesses. Less snow and warmer winter days aren't exactly friendly to ski resorts, but Berkshire East has tailored its operations, so skiiers can carve up its slopes. Western Massachusetts may be having one of its best ski seasons ever this year. An incredibly cold November set the stage for early openings for area resorts like Berkshire East in Charlemont." : "Recent studies have shown that winter is impacted most by the changing climate, becoming the fastest warming season. In fact, it is warming three times faster than summer. Cold temperatures and snowfall are crucial for winter businesses. Less snow and warmer winter days aren't exactly friendly to ski resorts, but Berkshire East has tailored its operations, so skiiers can carve up its slopes. Western Massachusetts may be having one of its best ski seasons ever this year. An incredibly cold November set the stage for early openings for area resorts like Berkshire East in Charlemont."

Climate Models Are Running Red Hot, and Scientists Don’t Know Why

More from Bloomberg : "There are dozens of climate models, and for decades they’ve agreed on what it would take to heat the planet by about 3° Celsius. It’s an outcome that would be disastrous—flooded cities, agricultural failures, deadly heat—but there’s been a grim steadiness in the consensus among these complicated climate simulations. Then last year, unnoticed in plain view, some of the models started running very hot. The scientists who hone these systems used the same assumptions about greenhouse-gas emissions as before and came back with far worse outcomes. Some produced projections in excess of 5°C, a nightmare scenario." : "There are dozens of climate models, and for decades they’ve agreed on what it would take to heat the planet by about 3° Celsius. It’s an outcome that would be disastrous—flooded cities, agricultural failures, deadly heat—but there’s been a grim steadiness in the consensus among these complicated climate simulations. Then last year, unnoticed in plain view, some of the models started running very hot. The scientists who hone these systems used the same assumptions about greenhouse-gas emissions as before and came back with far worse outcomes. Some produced projections in excess of 5°C, a nightmare scenario."