Warm Start To March

It has been a warm start to the month of March in the Twin Cities. Our average temperature through Friday has been 37.4F, +8.6F above average and the 6th warmest start to March on record. We've been below average in the precipitation and snowfall departments, however.

_______________________________________________

Little March Precipitation/Snowfall

Precipitation-wise, it has been a fairly quiet start to the month across the state. All Minnesota climate locations have received less than a half an inch of liquid, with the only location seeing above-average precipitation being up in International Falls.

International Falls is also the only climate location in Minnesota that has received above-average snowfall, with a half a foot falling so far. Snowfall totals from Brainerd southward across the state have been less than an inch.

_______________________________________________

River Flood Season

River flood season has begun with the warmer temperatures and melting snow across the region. Some locations along the Minnesota River and South Fork of the Crow River are already in minor flood stage.

On Thursday, local weather service office issued updates to their Spring flood outlooks. The good news from NWS Twin Cities is that the major flood threat has decreased across southern Minnesota, but that risk could increase if we get into a wetter weather pattern.

The bad news is that there is still a moderate to major flood threat across the Red River Valley as we head over the next couple of month according to NWS Grand Forks . In their discussion, they list three factors that contribute to this high flood threat: " -- Wet soils/high base streamflows persist. -- Snowpack/Snow Water Equivalent still remains at or above normal leading to high runoff potential. -- Thaw cycle is running later than normal."

_______________________________________________

Why Are Big Snowstorms Called "Blizzards"?

By Paul Douglas



March is often a year's worth of weather crammed into 31 days: floods, 80s, subzero, and an occasional blizzard.

On March 14, 1870 a blizzard swept across Minnesota and Iowa. An editor at "Northern Vindicator", a newspaper serving Estherville Iowa, used the boxing term blizzard (as in a 'blizzard of punches') to describe the storm. The term stuck, and we've been using it ever since.

No blizzards our future, and the potential for accumulating snow has dropped a notch for Friday. Latest guidance shows wet snow Thursday night into early Friday, but the odds of a heavy metro snowfall are lower than they were yesterday. The situation is fluid - if you're traveling Thursday or Friday you'll want to stay up on the latest forecasts.

In the meantime blue sky gives way to increasing clouds today, with a light mix for parts of Minnesota Monday. Light rain and drizzle streaks into town Wednesday, with a changeover to wet snow late Thursday before tapering off Friday. Just a minor reality check, OK?

_______________________________________________

Extended Twin Cities Forecast

SUNDAY: Fading sun, still dry. Wake up 22. High 43. Chance of precipitation 10%. Wind SE 7-12 mph.

MONDAY: Cloudy with sprinkles or flurries. Wake up 34. High 41. Chance of precipitation 50%. Wind SW 10-15 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny and pleasant. Wake up 25. High 42. Chance of precipitation 10%. Wind NW 8-13 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Light rain or drizzle. Icy up north. Wake up 28. High 40. Chance of precipitation 70%. Wind SE 10-20 mph.

THURSDAY. Rain may change to snow late. Wake up 36. High 43. Chance of precipitation 70%. Wind NE 10-20 mph.

FRIDAY: Snow tapers, skies begin to clear. Wake up 27. High 45. Chance of precipitation 60%. Wind N 10-20 mph.

SATURDAY: Sunny with light winds. Wake up 19. High 35. Chance of precipitation 10%. Wind NW 5-10 mph.

_______________________________________________

This Day in Weather History

March 15th

1941: The 'Ides of March Blizzard' occurs. Winds reached hurricane force at Twin Cities. 32 people died.

_______________________________________________

Average Temperatures & Precipitation for Minneapolis

March 15th

Average High: 41F (Record: 70F set in 2015)

Average Low: 24F (Record: -7F set in 1897)

Average Precipitation: 0.06" (Record: 0.85" set in 2016)

Average Snowfall: 0.3" (Record: 5.0" set in 1899)

Record Snow Depth: 24" in 1962

_______________________________________________

Sunrise/Sunset Times for Minneapolis

March 15th

Sunrise: 7:24 AM

Sunset: 7:19 PM

*Length Of Day: 11 hours, 55 minutes and 22 seconds

*Daylight GAINED Since Yesterday: ~3 minutes and 9 seconds

*When Do We Climb To 12 Hours Of Daylight? March 17th (12 hours, 1 minute, and 41 seconds)

*Next Sunrise At/Before 7:00 AM: March 28th (7:00 AM)

*Next Sunset At/After 7:30 PM: March 23rd (7:30 PM)

_______________________________________________

Minnesota Weather Outlook

On Sunday, the Twin Cities will start off the morning in the mid-20s, climbing into the low 40s by the early afternoon and topping off with a high around 44F. Skies will be partly cloudy throughout the day.

As we look statewide, sunnier skies are expected in southern Minnesota with highs climbing into the 40s. In northern Minnesota, highs will be stuck in the 30s with more clouds. As we head in the afternoon hours, snow will start to move into northwestern Minnesota, but a better chance of snow will exist as we head into Sunday Night.

Highs across the state will be within a few degrees of average Sunday - below average in northern Minnesota, but above average in southern Minnesota. The average high in the Twin Cities for March 15th is 41F.

Snow across northern Minnesota that starts Sunday afternoon/night will last into Monday, with a band of at least 1-2" possible from Grand Forks to the North Shore. Snowfall accumulation will taper off as you head into central Minnesota, but as we head into Monday I would not be surprised to see some snowflakes in the Twin Cities and St. Cloud (even if it doesn't accumulate).

_______________________________________________

National Weather Forecast

On Sunday, a barely moving frontal boundary stretching from Texas to the Southeast will spark showers and thunderstorms across the region. A system will produce some snow showers from Montana to northern Minnesota. An upper-level low along the West Coast will continue to drift south, and with a combination of some stalled frontal systems will produce rain and snow in portions of the western United States.

As we look at precipitation through Monday, there will be two areas of the country that could see at least 1-2" of rain: one from northern Texas to the Ohio and Tennessee Valleys, and a second around the Bay Area. Meanwhile, the heaviest snow is expected to fall out in the Sierra, with at least 3-6 feet of snow is possible.

Here's a closer look at the expected snowfall totals across the Sierra. Some of the passes could see up to 6 feet of snow.

_______________________________________________

Dry conditions in California continue to expand, but will March rains dent the drought?

More from the Los Angeles Times: "The most recent U.S. Drought Monitor data, released Thursday, show that about 48% of California is in moderate drought. That’s up from 34% a week ago. An additional 30% of the state is abnormally dry, according to the data. The data were compiled Tuesday, so the figures do not reflect moisture from Southern California’s most recent storm. Northern California, which is generally farther behind seasonal precipitation norms, received little benefit from that storm, which primarily dampened the southern and central parts of the state. The Drought Monitor map issued Thursday shows that portions of several Central and Southern California counties that were abnormally dry a week ago have now slipped into drought. Most of San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, Ventura and Los Angeles counties have joined the majority of Kern County in the moderate-drought category. The abnormally dry designation has spread south and east to cover Orange and western portions of San Bernardino and Riverside counties. The northwestern corner of San Diego County, where Camp Pendleton is located, is also abnormally dry."

Will warmer weather help fight the coronavirus? Singapore and Australia suggest maybe not

More from CNN: "There is evidence to suggest the coronavirus does particularly well in certain climates. Some of the worst hit areas around the world -- from Wuhan, where the virus was first detected, to Iran, Italy and South Korea -- are on more or less the same latitude, with similar temperatures and relative humidity. Researchers at the University of Maryland (UM) have even used this data to attempt to map out other parts of the world that could be at risk of imminent outbreaks. Though the research remains preliminary, data from the UM study suggests that certain climatic conditions, while not determining whether the virus can survive, may help accelerate its spread. "In addition to having similar average temperature, humidity, and latitude profiles, (locations along latitude 30-50°N) also exhibit a commonality in that the timing of the outbreak coincides with a nadir in the yearly temperature cycle, and thus with relatively stable temperatures over a more than a one month period of time," the authors wrote."

Coronavirus could weaken climate change action and hit clean energy investment, researchers warn

More from CNBC: "The coronavirus pandemic has stoked concerns of a global economic recession as it spreads across the world, igniting one of the sharpest oil price plummets in the last 30 years and causing the biggest stock plunge on Wall Street since the stock market crash in 1987. While the crisis has led to a temporary decline in global carbon dioxide emissions, experts are warning it poses a serious threat to long-term climate change action by compromising global investments in clean energy and weakening industry environmental goals to reduce emissions. The International Energy Agency, or IEA, has warned the virus outbreak will likely undermine clean energy investment and is urging governments to offer economic stimulus packages that invest in clean energy technologies."

_______________________________________________

Thanks for checking in and have a great Sunday! Don't forget to follow me on Twitter (@dkayserwx) and like me on Facebook (Meteorologist D.J. Kayser)!

- D.J. Kayser