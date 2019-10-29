– The locals knew him as Abu Mohammed Salemeh, an animal feed wholesaler who lived in a compound on the edge of Syria's border with Turkey, on the outskirts of a town called Barisha. Salemeh was friendly enough, residents said this week, but mostly kept to himself.

So they were surprised to learn about his secret life as the commander of an extremist group affiliated with al-Qaida — and even more surprised to learn that he had been harboring a rival extremist, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, the founder of Islamic State.

"Who would come here — to a village with nothing?" asked Ayman Abdul Ghani, a 33-year-old medical activist working with Barisha's local council. "Let's be logical."

Al-Baghdadi died last weekend during a raid by U.S. forces on the compound in Barisha, according to President Donald Trump and other U.S. officials. Trapped in a tunnel on the property, al-Baghdadi blew himself up, killing three children in the process. Salameh, which was believed to have been a pseudonym for Abu Mohammed Halabi, the leader of the extremist group Guardians of the Religion, was also cut down in the raid, residents say, and his body was taken away by the special operatives.

In the aftermath of the raid, questions remain about how al-Baghdadi came to the squat compound, where Salameh had lived with his eight children for three years.

Barisha, about 30 miles west of the city of Aleppo and a few miles south of the border with Turkey, had largely escaped the punishing air campaign waged by Syrian and Russian warplanes over northern Syria in recent years, mostly because it was so unimportant.

That quiet was punctured just before 11 p.m. Saturday, when helicopters swarmed over Salameh's house. Rapid cracks of machine-gun fire and tracer rounds flared in the sky.

"There was just shooting everywhere. We heard someone on the ground shooting at the helicopters, then they responded. We just started panicking," said Alaa, a 33-year-old worker with the local council who gave only his first name for fear of reprisals.

Though Alaa's house was more than 400 yards away, when he went to his window to see what was happening, a bullet pierced the thick frosted glass, smacked into a picture hanging on the wall and sent a shower of shards on his children.

Later, a shepherd living in a tent next to Salameh's house (he too had only exchanged greetings with Salameh) brought eight children, all younger than 10, to Alaa's neighborhood, Alaa said. The shepherd said that they had been handed to him by the operatives storming the compound and that he was to take care of them.

The children were said to now be with the authorities who control surrounding Idlib province, which is the last part of Syria still held by forces opposed to Syrian President Bashar Assad. Syria has been torn by civil war since 2011, although Assad, with Russian and Iranian help, is now back in control of most of the country.

The same opposition forces had also been fighting ISIS, adding to the mystery of how al-Baghdadi wound up in Salameh's house in Barisha.

Before the civil war, the village had been virtually abandoned, Abdul Ghani said in a phone interview. Most people left to find work elsewhere in the country, he said. It was the civil war that brought many of its original inhabitants back, swelling the village's population from less than 1,000 before the war to 12,000.

"He was like any other refugee," Alaa said.