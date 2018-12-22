Blogs

Yes, there's every likelihood that Christmas, 2018 will be brown across much of the state; the first Christmas since 2014 and 2015 in the MSP metro with less than an inch of snow on the ground. Quiet weather spills into the middle of next week, but models still bring a surge of southern moisture into the Midwest by next Thursday. It's too early to know with any specificity where the heaviest snow bands will set up - something we have to watch in the coming days.