Holiday weather looks uneventful; snowstorm potential grows for next Thursday-Friday
Timing is everything. We won't get a white Christmas this year, but at the rate we're going we may wind up with a very white New Year's Eve. Not quite the same thing, I know - but sadly we don't have a say in the matter. The weather does its thing - we just get in the way. At least Mother Nature won't interfere with travel/shopping plans between now and Christmas Day.
Good Travel Weather Into Wednesday - Heavy Slush Potential Next Thursday
Yes, there's every likelihood that Christmas, 2018 will be brown across much of the state; the first Christmas since 2014 and 2015 in the MSP metro with less than an inch of snow on the ground. Quiet weather spills into the middle of next week, but models still bring a surge of southern moisture into the Midwest by next Thursday. It's too early to know with any specificity where the heaviest snow bands will set up - something we have to watch in the coming days.
First Brown MSP Christmas Since 2015? Snow Chances Increase Late Next Week
Our snow drought continues, but I have to admit that low 40s in mid-December, just a few days away from the Winter Solstice, feels pretty good. Payback for a chilly November? A clipper may brush us with a dusting of flakes Saturday, but I don't see how we get more than an inch of snow between now and Christmas morning. Hope I'm wrong, Santa. There's a better chance of something resembling an actual "storm" by Wednesday night and Thursday of next week.
Delightfully Boring - Snow Potential Increases Next Week - A Numbing New Year?
40s in mid-December is always a cheap thrill, unless you're interested in cross country skiing, or worried about the safety of the ice under your ice house. The mercury brushes 40F today with a slight chance of a (rain) shower, before temperatures cool off later in the week. We may still eak out a Christmas Day coating, with a better chance of slush later next week. A real cold front may be brewing as we sail into 2019.
Dreaming of a Beige Christmas? You're in Luck. Christmas Day Coating Possible
Another touch of mid-November is on tap today with filtered sunshine and low to mid 40s, some towns close to 20F warmer than average. We cool off later this week, but no arctic swipes are brewing into early 2019. All bets are off after that. Will El Nino save us from a pioneer winter? It's forecast to be a weak El Nino, so I'm not sure we'll have quite the warming effect, but odds favor a (slight) mild bias into March. Although I wouldn't bet too much cheddar on that outlook. We remain storm-free into Christmas Eve; ECMWF hinting at a Christmas coating.
