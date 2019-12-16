Cold Sunday Morning

We started off at -1F in the Twin Cities Sunday morning, the fourth morning at or below zero so far this month. It was even colder in northern Minnesota as lows dipped into the -20s and -30s. The coldest spots in the lower 48 were in Bigfork and at Celina 2E, which both saw a low of -33F.

_______________________________________________

Snow Season Update

The snow continued to fly last week in the Twin Cities, with five of the seven days having at least a trace of snow at the MSP airport. Overall, 4.7" of snow was reported between the 8th and the 14th at MSP airport, bringing the snow season total to date up to 20.6". Through the 14th, that's tied with 1975 as the 15th snowiest start on record for the Twin Cities, even though it is only 5" above average. The snow "winner" so far this winter is up in Duluth where 48.2" of snow has been reported - that's the 6th snowiest start on record.

According to the latest snow report from the Minnesota DNR, up on the North Shore Gooseberry Falls State Park had a snow depth of 20-24", with a snow depth of 21" at Tettegouche State Park. Closer to the metro, Afton State Park reported a snow depth of 6.5".

_______________________________________________

Quiet, Cold Start To Week - Warmer By The Weekend

By D.J. Kayser, filling in for Paul Douglas

So, how many of you like it this cold this early into winter? I was one of many you could find dressed in about ten different layers shivering my way from place to place Sunday, trying to keep warm with thoughts of holiday cheer.

The low Sunday morning in the Twin Cities dipped to -1F, the fourth morning so far this month at or below zero. On average, the Twin Cities spends approximately 23 nights at or below zero during the cold season - 6 of which occur in the month of December.

We'll start off the week on the cold side with highs in the teens Monday through Wednesday and another night below zero to wake up Wednesday. Temperatures look to trend warmer as you head into that last big shopping weekend before the holidays, with highs climbing to near 30F.

After five days last week with at least a trace of snow at MSP airport, this week looks to be more on the boring side - and a lot easier on the roads. A chance of some light snow exists late in the week. Besides that, periods of sun and clouds are expected each day.

_______________________________________________

Extended Twin Cities Forecast

MONDAY: Chilly sunshine. Wake up 6. High 17. Chance of precipitation 0%. Wind W 3-8 mph.

TUESDAY: Increasing afternoon clouds. Wake up 3. High 17. Chance of precipitation 0%. Wind NW 3-8 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Quiet and cold. Mix of sun and clouds. Wake up -5. High 14. Chance of precipitation 0%. Wind S 3-8 mph.

THURSDAY: Fairly cloudy. Warming up. Wake up 10. High 26. Chance of precipitation 0%. Wind SE 3-8 mph.

FRIDAY: A few light snow showers. Wake up 17. High 30. Chance of precipitation 20%. Wind E 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Lingering AM flurry? Fading clouds. Wake up 17. High 29. Chance of precipitation 20%. Wind SW 3-8 mph.

SUNDAY: Sunny start with increasing clouds. Wake up 18. High 30. Chance of precipitation 10%. Wind S 5-10 mph.

_______________________________________________

This Day in Weather History

December 16th

2000: A surface low-pressure system tracks east-northeast through Iowa on the 18th and then into western Illinois during the early evening hours. Extreme south-central and southeast Minnesota received 6 to 10 inches of snow, including Albert Lea with 10.5 inches, Kiester and Bixby with 6.0 inches.

1972: Fairmont has its fifteenth consecutive day with lows at or below zero degrees Fahrenheit.

1940: A snowstorm hits much of Minnesota. Water equivalent of the snow was 1.27 inches at Winona.

_______________________________________________

Average Temperatures & Precipitation for Minneapolis

December 16th

Average High: 27F (Record: 58F set in 1939)

Average Low: 12F (Record: -22F set in 1876)

Average Precipitation: 0.04" (Record: 0.93" set in 1894)

Average Snowfall: 0.4" (Record: 7.0" set in 2000)

Record Snow Depth: 19" in 1983

_______________________________________________

Sunrise/Sunset Times for Minneapolis

December 16th

Sunrise: 7:44 AM

Sunset: 4:32 PM

*Length Of Day: 8 hours, 47 minutes and 23 seconds

*Daylight LOST Since Yesterday: ~0 minutes and 28 seconds

*Day With The Least Amount Of Daylight: December 21st and 22nd (8 hours, 46 minutes, and 12 seconds)

*Latest Sunrise: December 30th-January 6th (7:51 AM)

*Next Sunset At/After 5 PM: January 18th (5:01 PM)

_______________________________________________

Minnesota Weather Outlook

I've got good news in the Monday forecast! First, no snow is expected with a mix of sun and clouds to mainly sunny skies expected. Second, most areas of the state (except portions of far northern Minnesota) should be at least a few degrees warmer vs. Sunday.

Highs across the state Monday will be 10-15F degrees below average. The average high in the Twin Cities for December 16th is 27F.

In the Twin Cities Monday, temperatures will start off around 10F (feeling more like the mid-single digits) with highs climbing into the mid/upper teens. It'll feel as warm as around 10F, though, in the afternoon once you factor in a west wind at 3-6 mph.

Temperatures will remain on the cold side through the middle of the week in the Twin Cities before warmer air finally works its way back into the region, with highs near average by Thursday and Friday.

Those around-to-slightly above average highs will continue into next weekend and potentially into the first part of the next week. There are deviations as we get closer to Christmas, however, as to whether we stay around average or see cooler temperatures work back in.

_______________________________________________

National Weather Forecast

On Monday, a storm system moving across the central United States will bring snow and ice from the Rockies into the Central Plains, Ohio Valley, and portions of the Northeast, including cities such as St. Louis, Indianapolis, and New York City. On the warm side, showers and storms will be likely in the Deep South and Southeast. Some of these storms, especially from Louisiana to western Alabama, could be on the strong side with damaging winds, tornadoes, and large hail. Some rain and higher elevation snow will be possible in the Pacific Northwest.

Through Tuesday evening, at least 6" of snow could fall from near Kansas City to near St. Louis into portions of Illinois. Over a foot of snow could fall in southern portions of Colorado. On the warm side of the system moving through the central United States, rainfall amounts of up to 3" will be possible across portions of Kentucky and West Virginia down into the Tennessee River Valley.

_______________________________________________

Newly Identified Jet-Stream Pattern Could Imperil Global Food Supplies

More from Scientific American: "Unfortunately, extreme jet stream patterns like those of 2018 may be getting more common and more extreme, representing a significant danger to global food security. An April 26 paper, Extreme weather events in early summer 2018 connected by a recurrent hemispheric wave-7 pattern, by climate scientist Kai Kornhuber of Columbia University and co-authors, found that the 2018 extremes were associated with a particular mode of “stuck in place” jet stream behavior—one that has increased in frequency and persistence in recent decades. A just-published December 9 follow-up study, Amplified Rossby waves enhance risk of concurrent heatwaves in major breadbasket regions--also led by Dr. Kornhuber--found that stuck jet stream patterns like seen in 2018 are prone to bringing simultaneous heat waves and associated drought conditions to multiple important grain-producing regions of the world. The authors wrote that these stuck jet stream patterns can cause “reductions of 4% in crop production in the affected regions, with regional decreases up to 11%. Given the importance of these regions for global food production, the identified teleconnections have the potential to fuel multiple harvest failures posing risks to global food security.” (A teleconnection is a causal connection or correlation between meteorological phenomena which occur a long distance apart)."

Researchers In Iceland Can Turn CO2 Into Rock. Could It Solve The Climate Crisis?

More from WBUR: "All over Iceland, steam rises up from underground. The nation's geothermal plants tap into this source to heat water and homes. Tourists who have been to Iceland's Blue Lagoon pools bathe and luxuriate in the runoff water from a nearby geothermal plant. But it's what's being done at the sleekly modern Hellisheiði geothermal plant, sitting on a bleak and black volcanic plain half an hour outside of the capital Reykjavík, that's creating buzz among scientists around the globe. A team of young researchers there is capturing carbon dioxide emissions from the plant and infusing it into basalt rock that lines these volcanic plains."

Meteorologists Can't Keep Up With Climate Change In Mozambique

More from NPR: "Mozambique is one of many countries around the world where weather forecasting is lagging behind even as climate change drives more extreme and variable weather. In Bangladesh, tropical storm warnings are not adequately reliable. In Peru, the national government is trying to get weather and climate information to residents who are experiencing more extreme weather. The World Meteorological Organization is working on upgrading flash flood warning systems in more than 50 countries around the world, including Mozambique. Mozambique's meteorologists currently rely heavily on weather data and models collected and created by, and primary tailored to, the needs of other countries."