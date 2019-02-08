Detroit Lakes, Minn.

Celebrate all things winter during Polar Fest, an annual winter festival that continues through Feb. 18. Today's events kick off with fat tire bike races from 8:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m. at Detroit Mountain. From 2-3:30 p.m. visitors can make a monogrammed wood sled, then head over to Grace Lutheran Church from 4-6 p.m. for the Minne"Soda" Hotdish challenge. The communitywide festival also features ice fishing, helicopter rides, snowmobiling, a Freeze Your Buns Off 5K race and on Sat. the festival highlight — the 23rd annual Polar Fest Plunge from 1-3 p.m. with fireworks at 7 p.m. (polarfestdl.com).

Duluth

Get tips for planning your outdoor adventures at the Duluth Boat, Sport and Travel Show and the Northland Outdoors Duluth Deer Classic Wednesday through next Sunday at the Duluth Entertainment and Convention Center. The five-day show features dozens of vendors displaying information about their companies and resorts and more. Hours are 5-9 p.m. Wed.-Thu., 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Fri.-Sat. and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sun. (minnesotasportshow.com).

Cable And Hayward, Wis.

The nation's top cross-country skiing race, the American Birkebeiner, will draw skiers from around the world to compete Feb. 23 in the 55K classic and the 50K (for skaters) along race trails in northern Wisconsin. Visitors can also enjoy the 29K Kortelopet, the 15K Prince Haakon race, elite sprints, the Barnebirkie, the Junior Birkie and other events Feb. 21-23 (1-715-634-5025; birkie.com).

Colleen A. Coles