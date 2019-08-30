Kellogg, Minn.

Fresh watermelon will highlight the 73rd annual Watermelon Festival Fri.-next Sun. Visitors can enjoy family-friendly festivities, including grand and kiddie parades, a carnival, sports, reptile show, games, a pageant and more (tinyurl.com/y573r49e).

Grand Marais, Minn.

Two weekends of outdoor music will draw fans to the North Shore. The 12th annual Radio Waves Music Festival Fri.-next Sun. at Sweetheart’s Bluff will feature 25 artists performing on two stages under a tent. Also on Sat. and next. Sun., a children’s tent will host activities. Hours: 4-10 p.m. Fri; 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Sat.; 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. next Sun. Admission: $10-$20 and free for ages 12 and under (tinyurl.com/y4qb6hkh).

Enjoy more music the following weekend during the Birch Bark Bash Sept. 13 and Unplugged XVIII on Sept. 14 at the North House Folk School. Friday’s bash, an annual fundraiser, features guest speaker Carol Sauvion of “Craft in America” on PBS, a dinner ($100) and music. Musician and storyteller Rev. Robert Jones, Simone Perrin, Claudia Schmidt and others will perform at 7 p.m. Sat. ($35-$55). A folk artisan marketplace will also will take place (northhouse.org).

hayward, wis.

Thousands of cyclists and spectators from around the country will be in town for the 37th annual Chequamegon Fat Tire Festival Sept. 14. Registered bikers will ride 40 miles from downtown Hayward, along the American Birkebeiner Ski Trail, to Telemark Resort. The event also features a Short and Fat race, children’s bicycle parade and rodeo, and more (cheqfat­tire.com).

Colleen A. Coles