Winona, minn.

Steamboat Days, a celebration the Mississippi River town's 150-plus years of history, held Wed.-next Sun., has something for everyone to enjoy, especially the Grande Parade at noon Sun. Other events and festivities include a 5K run/walk, a Municipal Band concert, kiddie parade, sports tournaments, car show, carnival, Miss Winona pageant, the world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales and fireworks over the river (winona steamboatdays.com; 1-800-657-4972).

Tabor, S.D.

Thousands are expected to attend the 71st annual Czech Days Thu.-Sat. Visitors can see more than 200 Beseda Czech dancers performing Friday and Saturday at Sokol Park plus check out a giant parade (1 p.m. Friday), a kiddie parade (10:30 a.m. Saturday) games, crafts, tractor pulls and live music. Also, plenty of ethnic foods including the traditional kolache pastries will be offered, and attendees can learn about and experience the history of the area through cultural exhibits, demonstrations and re-enactments (tabor czechdays.com).

Moorhead, Minn., & Fargo

The 42nd annual Scandinavian Hjemkomst Festival June 21-22 celebrates the cultural history of Moorhead and Fargo. Re-enactors dressed in period costumes and demonstrating historical crafts will take visitors back in time and musicians and history buffs will fill the outdoor Viking Village. Inside the Hjemkomst center, ethnic food and cultural activities along with dancing, storytelling, shopping, live music and exhibits will be featured.

Colleen A. Coles