Finland, Minn.

The 45th annual St. Urho’s Festival, which celebrates the saint who, legend says, chased grasshoppers out of the vineyards of Finland, takes place Fri.-next Sun. Most activities will be held on Sat., including a pancake breakfast, a parade (noon), a tug of war across the river, crafts, games and live music. A Miss Helmi contest will be held on Fri. (tinyurl.com/vfq8va5).

Walker, Minn.

Spend a day at the lake Sat. for the Leech Lake Frostfest and enjoy everything from snow golf to a fat tire bike demonstration, dog sledding, a lumberjack race and other outdoor activities. Also enjoy free samples of homebrew beer, and live music. Local barbecue, organic food and beer will be on sale. (leechlakefrostfest.com).

Crosslake, New Ulm & St. Peter, Minn.

Eager revelers are making plans to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day and several cities around the state will be hosting parades and other activities. Crosslake’s 46th annual parade and celebration on Sat. features a pancake breakfast, parade, 5K run, live music and more (tinyurl.com/tvcb3cc). In New Ulm, the 54th annual parade, the state’s longest consecutive Irish parade, will be held on March 17. The parade in St. Peter will begin at 5:30 p.m. downtown on 3rd Street (tinyurl.com/vmcnpsy).

Duluth

Experience the artistic work of female playwrights from around the world at the What She Said: Short Play Festival March 26-28 at Duluth Playhouse’s Underground Theatre. Writers will perform in six to eight one-act plays and monologues. $18-$20 (tinyurl.com/rbaawem; 1-218-733-7555)

Colleen A. Coles