Gays Mills, Wis.

The Spring Festival features three days of family fun over Mother’s Day weekend. Visitors can enjoy the 27th annual Folk Festival of Music and Dance, featuring live music, dancing, workshops, a chili dinner and more (gaysmillsfolkfest.org). The Little Britches Rodeo will saddle up on May 11-12 with the grand entry at 9 a.m. both days (lbwrodeo.com). An antique tractor show and pull will start at 11 a.m. May 11. (tinyurl.com/ycaukrn9).

Door County, Wis.

The Season of Blossoms highlights spring with blooming flower and fruit orchards across the county through early June. Visitors can take self-guided tours, sample fruits and take in the scenic sights of the orchards, and experience family fun at annual festivals. Some of the more popular will be held during the Memorial Day weekend, including the Door County Scottie (Scottish Terriers) Rally (May 18); Festival of Nature (May 24-26) in Baileys Harbor, Fine Art Fair (May 25-26) in Sturgeon Bay and the ever popular Maifest (May 25-26) in Jacksonport.

Grand Marais, Minn.

Cyclists and fans should plan to be on the North Shore on May 25 for the annual LeGrand du Nord Gravel Cycling Classic. The challenging and scenic ride will take hundreds of cyclists on 20-, 58- and 100-mile courses through the boreal forest on gravel trails along Lake Superior. Spectators who attend are invited to check out local art, shopping and other sights, and enjoy craft beer, food and live music at Voyageur Brewing Co. (heckofthenorth.com/ le-grand-du-nord).

Colleen A. Coles