Milford, Iowa

Family fun is a given at the 51st annual Milford Pioneer Days Fri.-next Sun. A parade, a barbecue contest, children’s tractor pull, a 5K run/walk and card game tournaments are just a few things to enjoy at Florence Park and other sites in the city. More info at: tinyurl.com/y44kf8.

Indianola, Iowa

Hot-air balloon aficionados can experience high-flying fun at the National Balloon Classic Fri.-Aug. 3. More than 100 colorful balloons in classic and specialty shapes will take flight and fans can climb aboard for a ride. Launches are at 6:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m., weather-permitting. Also: sky diving, a parade, fireworks and live entertainment. Tickets are $6-$8 (nationalballoonclassic.com).

Detroit Lakes

Country artists Keith Urban, Brooks & Dunn and Chris Stapleton will headline We Fest, the nation’s largest country music and camping festival, Aug. 1-3 at the Soo Pass Ranch. More than 20 chart-topping artists including Jimmie Allen, Kelleigh Bannen, Dylan Scott, LeAnn Rimes and others will perform on two stages. $110-$140 daily; $185 all three days; packages start at $260 (wefest.com).

Grand Marais

During the 90th annual Fisherman’s Picnic Aug. 1-4, attendees can enjoy a lot more than picnic fare. Dozens of family-friendly activities will be on tap at Harbor Park, including a parade, fishing and sports contests, logrolling and other lumberjack activities, a loon-calling competition, live music and much more (tinyurl.com/y2h74yqw).

Colleen A. Coles









