Grand Marais, Minn.
Mark your calendars this month for two North Shore music festivals. The 11th annual Radio Waves Music Festival, Fri.-next Sun. at Sweetheart’s Bluff, features two stages of live music, dancing, a children’s area and plenty of food. Hours are 4 to 10 p.m. Sept. 7; 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sept. 8; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 9. Admission is $10 per day or $20 for the weekend, and free for ages 12 and under (tinyurl.com/y9e3kh75).
Mid-month at the North House Folk School, Unplugged and the Birch Bark Bash take place Sept. 14-15. At 5 p.m. Friday during the Birch Bark Bash, an annual fundraiser, guests can enjoy music and a woodworking demonstration by Swedish performer Jögge Sundqvist plus a multicourse dinner ($100). Under the Big Top on Sat., popular storytellers and musical artists Kevin Kling, Dan Chouinard and Prudence Johnson and others will perform at 7 p.m. ($35-$55), and a Folk Artisan Marketplace, craft classes (preregistration required) and more will be offered (northhouse.org).
Northfield
Defeat of Jesse James Days takes history fans back in time with a re-enactment of the gang’s attempted bank robbery and shootout Wed.-next Sun. at the Northfield Historical Society Bank Site and Museum. Re-enactments will be held at 6 and 7 p.m. Fri., 11 a.m., 1, 3 and 5 p.m. Sat., and 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Sun. Other popular events include museum tours, a rodeo, parades, a carnival, sports, a fine art festival, car show, games, a chili cooking contest and more (djjd.org).
