Guttenberg, Iowa

Get your fill of bratwurst, beer, live music and other delights Friday and Saturday during the 28th annual German Fest. It kicks off at 3 p.m. Fri. with an open-air market, and at 5 p.m. thirsty revelers can head to the festival tent and beer garden. A citywide garage sale will also start at that time, followed by a hog roast and bratwurst dinner at 5:30 p.m. and live music from 6-10 p.m. On Saturday there's a 5K walk/run starting at 8:30 a.m., with opening ceremonies at 10 a.m. The rest of the day will feature more music, children's games, a wiener dog dash (noon), a sauerkraut cook-off, a walking tour, home-brew tasting, riverboat charter rides and more (guttenbergiowa.net/germanfest.html).

Aberdeen, S.D.

More than 70 short films will draw movie buffs to the 12th annual South Dakota Film Festival Thursday through next Sunday. Cinephiles may enjoy different genres including animation, documentaries and narrative films, with few films lasting more than 20 minutes. Local and national filmmakers will be on hand to answer questions (­southdakota­filmfest.org).

Hackensack, Minn.

The buzz of chain saws will be heard next weekend during the Hackensack Chainsaw Event. Friday through Sunday, local chain-saw artists will create pieces of art, and visitors may check out lumberjack shows, quick carving shows, an auction and music and dancing in the evening. Other highlights include family activities, vendors, food and drinks and more (­hackensackchamber.com).

Colleen A. Coles