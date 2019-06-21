Winona, Minn.

The Great River Shakespeare Festival (June 25-Aug. 4) will celebrate the opening of its 2019 season with previews of “Macbeth” and “Cymbeline” Tuesday through Friday. On Saturday the Frozen River Film Festival will present selected films at 11 a.m., and “Macbeth” opens at 7:30 p.m., followed by an opening-night party at 9:30 p.m. The fest also features more plays, pre- and after-show conversations and other activities (grsf.org).

Belle Fourche, S.D.

This summer marks a century that rodeo fans have gathered in South Dakota over the July 4th weekend for the annual Black Hills Roundup (July 2-6). A host of activities will kick things off on July 2, including a cattle drive, community barbecue, live music and the 10th annual Black Hills Roundup Ranch Rodeo, featuring local riders, at 7-10:30 p.m. Fans can watch the pros ride their bulls from 7-10 p.m. July 3-6 during the Professional Rodeo and Cowboys Association Rodeo. A carnival also starts on July 3 (it continues through July 7) and steer-roping and fireworks will be held. Entertainment on July 4th will include a parade at 10:30 a.m., a street dance from 6-10 p.m. and more fireworks at 10:30 p.m. (blackhillsround­up.com).

La Crosse, Wis.

Celebrate Riverfest with three days of holiday fun July 3-6 at Riverside Park. Join in or watch a 1- or 4-mile run/walk, river vaulting, an air show and a water-skiing show. Other entertainment includes concerts, dance performances and lessons, children’s train rides and more. Fireworks blast off at 10 p.m. on July 4th (riverfestlacros­se.com).

Colleen a. Coles





