Grand Marais, Minn.

Explore the history of the world’s largest freshwater lake during the Lake Superior Storm Festival Nov. 9-11 at sites on the North Shore. On Friday, a winter showcase featuring family fun and the latest in winter outdoor gear will be held from 6:30-8 p.m. at Stone Harbor Wilderness Supply, and trivia fans can call in to a radio show to answer Lake Superior-themed questions. At the Lutsen Resort on Saturday, guest speaker Liz Minor of Large Lakes Observatory will speak at 3 p.m., and a presentation, “Storms, Shipwrecks and Sinkings Along the North Shore,” will be held at 4 p.m. at Johnson Heritage Post (tinyurl.com/yd4mpbtj).

West Allis, Wis.

“Celebrating the Culture of Diversity” is the theme for the 75th annual Holiday Folk Fair International Festival Nov. 16-18 at the Wisconsin State Fairgrounds. The event highlights traditions of dozens of ethnic groups and will feature a chef’s stage, a World Cafe, an international stage with live music and dance, plus exhibits and more. Hours: 2 to 9 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $10 in advance for adults, $12 at the gate, $10 for ages 6-12 (folkfair.org, 1-800-324-7468).

Winona and Brownsville, Minn., & Brice Prairie, WIs.

Birdwatchers can look for tundra swans migrating along the Mississippi River flyway on Nov. 17 during the annual Swan Watch bus tour. The tour features scenic views of fall colors. The bus leaves from the Winona Visitors Center at 9 a.m. and returns around 3 p.m. $25 includes a box lunch. Reservations are required at tinyurl.com/y76le3dr or 1-507-454-7351 by Nov. 9.

Colleen A. Coles