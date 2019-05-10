Detroit Lakes, Minn.

Avid and novice bird watchers alike will flock to the 22nd annual Festival of Birds Wed.-Sat. Participants can take self-guided and guided field trips to popular spots in wetlands, prairie and forests, including Hamden Slough and Tamarac national wildlife refuges, Bluestem Prairie and Buffalo River State Park. The festival also features speakers, exhibits, vendors, a book signing, silent auction and more (tinyurl.com/y2rpq7qx; 1-800-542-3992).

Preston, Minn.

Fishing and much more will highlight Trout Days next weekend. Most of the festivities will be held all day on Saturday. Festivalgoers can enjoy adult and children’s fishing contests and fish tossing, historical city tours on a caboose and the always popular 29th annual Car/Street Rod Show held on Main Street from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. The grand parade will follow at 4 p.m. Visitors can also check out garage sales, a children’s pedal tractor pull from 5-7 p.m., fireworks beginning at dusk; a beer tent, food vendors and an outdoor dance from 8 p.m. to midnight at the Preston Servicemen’s Club. For a complete schedule go to: tinyurl.com/y5s2ehfw.

Duluth

Celebrate Minnesota native Bob Dylan’s birthday during the annual Duluth Dylan Fest Sat.-May 26. The event offers plenty of options for visitors, including a singer/songwriter contest, poetry, a visual art show, a carpool tour to popular Dylan sites, a museum exhibit and of course plenty of live music (bobdylanway.com).

Colleen A. Coles