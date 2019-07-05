Milwaukee

Thousands of visitors from around the country will be in town for Festa Italiana, one of the country’s premier annual Italian festivals, held July 19-21 at Henry Maier Festival Park. The Italian extravaganza features a parade, music, a sacred art and vintage photograph exhibit, a cannoli-eating contest, games, gondola rides, a soccer tournament, car show, Sunday mass and more. Tickets are $10-$13. Hours are 3 p.m. to midnight Friday, noon to midnight Saturday and noon to 11 p.m. Sunday (festaitaliana.com).

Hurley, Wis.

The Iron County Heritage Festival, a 16-day celebration that highlights the area’s history, begins July 27. Events kick off that day with a Heritage Day Picnic Cookout and an antique tractor show at the farmers market in Hurley. A parade begins at 2 p.m. Also in Hurley, the Iron County Museum in the former Iron County Courthouse showcases the area’s rich past. The Iron County Fair in nearby Saxon coincides with the heritage festival Aug. 1-4. The festival concludes on Aug. 11 (1-715-561-2922 ).

Duluth

Caribbean spice comes to Duluth through music at the annual Reggae and World Music Festival July 20 at Bayfront Festival Park. Fans will gather along the harbor of Lake Superior to hear musical artists including Kymani Marley, son of the late reggae artist Bob Marley; Demarco, a Jamaican dance hall reggae artist; Kabaka Pyramid, who blends reggae and hip-hop; and Olatunji, a musician from Trinidad and Tobago. Festivalgoers can enjoy island food and drinks. Vendors will be selling a range of cultural art and merchandise. Gates open at 11 a.m. Tickets are: $25-$55. (bayfront reggae.com; 1-218-825-8099).

Colleen A. Coles