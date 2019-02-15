Walker, Minn.

Anglers will pick their spots and ready their ice augers for the 40th annual Eelpout Festival Feb. 21-24 on Leech Lake. In addition to fishing or watching folks try to catch the elusive fish, attendees can watch sled dog races from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Thu. and Fri., and enjoy opening ceremonies at 6 p.m. Thu. The festivities continue Fri.-Sun. with the opening of the Chase Ice Tent, chain-saw ice carving, pout beer pong, fish weigh-in and awards ceremony and more (eelpoutfestival.com).

Wabasha, Minn.

Join locals and others as they gladly celebrate the Grumpy Old Men Festival Feb. 22-23. On Fri. events include storytelling, a grumpy costume contest and live music, and on Sat., sled races, ice fishing, games, minnow races, a spaghetti dinner, music and the 11th annual Grumpy Plunge, benefiting two local nonprofit groups, will be held (wabashamn.org/grumpyoldmenfest).

Bayfield, Wis.

During Bayfield Winter Festival March 1-3, activities for all ages will be offered, including skiing and skijoring at Mount Ashwabay, a Polar Plunge, a candlelight trail walk, a healthy-living exhibit, fat tire biking, a winter royalty pageant, snowmobile races and more (tinyurl.com/yy8p9xsq).

Red Wing

Music fans will jam to a mix of sounds during the Big Turn Music Fest Fri.-Sat. held at more than 20 sites around the historic downtown. Dozens of local and regional bands will perform including Dessa, People Brothers Band, Charlie Parr, Lydia Liza, Stardust, Inside Voice, Midwest Voltage and the Key Kids. Admission is $23-$80 (bigturnmusicfest.com).

Colleen A. Coles





