Starbuck, Minn.

Dragon boat enthusiasts can join residents Friday and Saturday for the 12th annual Dragon Festival on Lake Minnewaska. On Friday fans can watch teams practice and enjoy a free public dinner. A parade of teams will start at 9 a.m. Saturday, followed by races at 9:30 a.m. Also children’s activities, music, food, a beer tent and more will be held at the city park (tinyurl.com/y5dltd8x).

Sturgeon Bay, Wis.

More boating will highlight the 29th annual Door County Classic and Wooden Boat Show Saturday and next Sunday at the Door County Maritime Museum. Dozens of handmade and restored classic boats will be displayed and boaters can get out and cruise and sail, as well. Registered teams will compete in the Sikaflex Challenge, a boatbuilding contest, on Saturday. On Sunday teams will launch and find out if their festive vessels will float or sink while racing for points and prizes. Also on Saturday, the Maritime on Madison, a street festival on Madison Avenue along the waterfront, will feature artists, vendors, live music and other entertainment (tinyurl.com/y2n8ojuf).

PARK RAPIDS, MINN.

The Timberworks Lumberjack Show will highlight three days of outdoor events during the Legends and Logging Days Thursday (no events on Friday), Saturday and next Sunday. The event will kick off at 5:15 p.m. Thursday with teams competing in water wars; live music will follow. Most of the activities will be held Saturday, including four lumberjack shows, an encampment, ax throwing and more. A concert on Sunday will close out the festival and music, a beer tent, vendors and an auction will be offered (tinyurl.com/yxoq4nhr; 1-218-732-4111).

Colleen A. Coles