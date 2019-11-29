Grand Marais, Minn.

Check out the Dog Days of Winter Sat. along the Gunflint Trail. Mushers will lead four-, six- and eight-dog teams at 11 a.m. on treks of 3 to 23 miles and classic and skate skiers will skijor with one- or two-dog teams at 2 p.m. over 2- and 5-mile routes on Poplar Lake. Admission is: $10-$40 (tinyurl.com/jsgw86a). Also Sat., anglers can try to snag fish during a Trout Derby from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. on West Bearskin Lake. Proceeds benefit the Cook County Ridge Riders, which helps sustain snowmobile trails in Cook County. Cost is $10-$20 (tinyurl.com/wjlb9e4).

Wabasha, Minn.

See our feathered friends — bald eagles — in southern Minnesota this month during the 27th annual Soar With the Eagles Festival. Fans can watch the birds nest and hunt along the Mississippi River. The event kicks off Sat-Sun. at the National Eagle Center and continues Saturdays and Sundays through March 29. Guests can enjoy speakers, exhibits, art and more. Programs highlighting bird and other live animals will also be held at the St. Felix School auditorium and nearby sites. Center hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Admission is $10 for adults, $9 veterans, $7 for ages 4-17. (nationaleaglecenter.org; 1-877-332-4537).

Madison, wis.

Learn everything you ever wanted to know about paddle sports and planning your next canoe or kayak trip at Canoecopia March 13-15 at the Alliant Energy Center in Madison, Wis. Exhibitors and outfitters will be on hand to talk about trends, new gear, popular destinations and more. Hours: 4-9 p.m. Fri., 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Sat., 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sun. $13-$30, ages 17 and under free (canoecopia.com; 1-800-472-3353).

Colleen A. Coles