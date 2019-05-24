Luverne, Minn.
How far can you throw a buffalo chip? Do you know what a buffalo chip is? To find out, join the ever popular buffalo-chip throwing contest during Buffalo Days Fri.-next Sun. Everyone will be bursting with excitement Sat. for the parade (10 a.m.) and attendees can also watch or participate in 5K and 10K runs. Other events include a collector car and motorcycle drive-in, a parade, arts in the park, a block party, baseball tournament, ice cream socials and more (tinyurl.com/y59d7xbs).
Richmond, Minn.
Bluegrass pickers invite fans to the first Minnesota Bluegrass Kickoff Jam, a scaled-down version of Minnesota Bluegrass Festival, Fri.-next Sun. Spend your evening listening to musicians jam at the Ranch House. Camping will available at nearby El Rancho Mañana campground. Reservations required (minnesotabluegrass.org).
Hawley, Minn.
Two days of professional rodeos and more will bring fans of all ages to the 60th annual Hawley Rodeo Fest from June 1-8. The rodeos will he held at 7 p.m. on June 7 and 8. Other events include a breakfast on a farm, cowboy church service, a horse show, pageants, parades, car and tractor show, children's activities, games, food and other vendors. Tickets are $5-$30 (hawleyrodeo.com).
Lanesboro, Minn.
All things rhubarb can be enjoyed during the annual Rhubarb Festival Saturday at Sylvan Park. Enjoy your favorite rhubarb treats, contests, games, a fashion show and more. Runners can join a one-mile or 5K run at 9 a.m. (rhubarbfestival.org).
Colleen A. Coles