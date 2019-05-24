Luverne, Minn.

How far can you throw a buffalo chip? Do you know what a buffalo chip is? To find out, join the ever popular buffalo-chip throwing contest during Buffalo Days Fri.-next Sun. Everyone will be bursting with excitement Sat. for the parade (10 a.m.) and attendees can also watch or participate in 5K and 10K runs. Other events include a collector car and motorcycle drive-in, a parade, arts in the park, a block party, baseball tournament, ice cream socials and more (tinyurl.com/y59d7xbs).

Richmond, Minn.

Bluegrass pickers invite fans to the first Minnesota Bluegrass Kickoff Jam, a scaled-down version of Minnesota Bluegrass Festival, Fri.-next Sun. Spend your evening listening to musicians jam at the Ranch House. Camping will available at nearby El Rancho Mañana campground. Reservations required (minnesota­bluegrass.org).

Hawley, Minn.

Two days of professional rodeos and more will bring fans of all ages to the 60th annual Hawley Rodeo Fest from June 1-8. The rodeos will he held at 7 p.m. on June 7 and 8. Other events include a breakfast on a farm, cowboy church service, a horse show, pageants, parades, car and tractor show, children's activities, games, food and other vendors. Tickets are $5-$30 (hawleyrodeo.com).

Lanesboro, Minn.

All things rhubarb can be enjoyed during the annual Rhubarb Festival Saturday at Sylvan Park. Enjoy your favorite rhubarb treats, contests, games, a fashion show and more. Runners can join a one-mile or 5K run at 9 a.m. (rhubarbfestival.org).

Colleen A. Coles