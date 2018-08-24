Black River Falls & Milwaukee, Wis.

Wisconsin will host two American Indian cultural events next month. The Ho-Chunk Nation Pow Wow takes place Labor Day weekend (Sat. through Sept. 3) on the Andrew Blackhawk Memorial powwow grounds on Hwy. 54, 5 miles east of Black River Falls. Highlights include tribal members in colorful regalia, flag raising, camping and more. Grand entries are at 1 and 7 p.m. Sat.-Sun., and noon Mon. (ho-chunknation.com). In Milwaukee, powwows, cultural demonstrations and more will draw visitors to the Indian Summer Festival Sept. 7-9 at Henry Maier Festival Park. The festival, one of the nation’s largest American Indian festivals, will feature the Dance Academy of Mexico, cooking demonstrations, a drum jam, games and other activities. Grand entries are at 7 p.m. Fri., 1 and 7 p.m. Sat. and 1 p.m. Sun. Festival hours are 4 to 10:30 p.m. Fri., noon to 11 p.m. Sat., and 11:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Sun. (indiansummer.org).

Wausau, Wis.

Art lovers will enjoy the 29th annual Artrageous Weekend Sept. 8-9. Artists will show their works Saturday morning at the opening of “Birds in Art,” an annual exhibit at the Leigh Yawkey Woodson Art Museum, on display through Nov. 25. On Saturday and Sunday visitors can also enjoy three other art-filled events. The Festival of Arts, on 3rd Street downtown, will feature more than 120 artists, live music, family activities and more, and at the Center for Visual Arts you can check out the pottery studio, a new Vault Gallery and Studio room. At Marathon Park, Art in the Park will offer more fine art, wearable art and items for your home, children and pets and more. Event hours vary (tinyurl.com/y775hj7d).

Colleen A. Coles