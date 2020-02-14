cable-hayward, Wis.

Skiers from around the world will compete in the 46th annual Slumberland American Birkebeiner on Saturday. The event is the largest cross-country skiing race in North America and thousands of spectators are expected to watch the 50K (for skate skiers) and 55K (classic) Birkebeiner. The SuperTour Classic Sprints, the Barnebirkie, the Junior Birkie, the Barkie Birkie Skijor, the 29K Kortelopet and the 15K Prince Haakon will be offered Wed.-Fri. Also on tap: a giant team ski, an expo, skiing demonstrations and more (birkie.com).

RED Wing

More than 200 bands will delight fans during the two-day Big Turn Music Fest Fri.-Sat. Fans can sway to the beats of their favorite local and regional bands at 23 sites. Performers include S. Carey, Mason Jennings, Jillian Rae, Mike Munson, the Sheldon Theatre Brass Band, the Gully Boys and others. Admission is $40-$75 (bigturnmusic­fest.com).

Wabasha, Minn.

Put on your happy face and enjoy the 27th annual Grumpy Old Men Festival Feb. 28-29. Friday evening a grumpy costume contest will be held at the Wabasha library and the “Grumpy Old Men” movie will be screened at the Turning Waters Bed and Breakfast & Brewery. On Saturday, the Mississippi Parkside Marina and Rotary Beach park will be the site for ice fishing, an ice bar, a children’s scavenger hunt and the 12th annual Grumpy Plunge fundraiser. Also games, live music, a spaghetti dinner and more (1-800-565-4158; tinyurl.com/w3myv2j).

Colleen A. Coles