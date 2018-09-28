Albert Lea, Minn.

Experience the Big Island Rendezvous and Festival, one of the nation's largest early American and fur trade-era re-enactments, Sat. and next Sun. at Bancroft Bay Park. The annual event features more than 1,000 costumed re-enactors participating in demonstrations, crafts, storytelling, music, food and other activities. Admission is $7-$30 (bigislandfestivalandbbq.org; 1-800-658-2526).

Belle Plaine

Dozens of imaginative scarecrows will draw visitors to the 34th annual Great Scarecrow Festival through Oct. 27 at Emma Krumbee's Orchard, located about 40 miles southwest of the Twin Cities. More than 100 quirky, whimsical and other scarecrows will be on display. Previously, everything from minions from the "Despicable Me" movies to a replica of the Statue of Liberty to Humpty Dumpty have been created. Guests are also encouraged to pick their own apples and pumpkins, enjoy a giant haystack, wagon rides, a corn maze and more. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily through Oct. 30. emmakrumbees.com.

Winterset, Iowa

Steeped in the history of Iowa is the 49th annual Madison County Covered Bridge Festival being held Oct. 13-14. Visitors can see the six remaining bridges listed on the National Register of Historic Places that are located in Madison County in the southern part of the state. Festival highlights include guided bridge tours, a parade, horse, wagon, carriage and tractor rides, 5K run/walk, museum, art center and historical church tours, a pioneer village, daily screenings of the documentary "George Washington Carver: An Uncommon Life" and much more (madisoncounty.com).

Colleen A. Coles