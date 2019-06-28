Badlands National Park, S.D.

If you’re seeking a quieter (sans fireworks) holiday weekend, you might want to attend the Badlands Astronomy Festival Fri.-next Sun. Gazers can stop by the Ben Reifel Visitor Center for solar watching, enjoy nightly star parties with guest speakers at the amphitheater at Cedar Pass campground or relax and watch portable planetarium shows. (tinyurl.com/yxs2hfya).

Door County, Wis.

Folk dancers and fans will dance to scenic backdrops during the 40th annual Folk Festival July 10-14 at Baileys Harbor park. Whether you’re a novice or experienced dancer, with more than a dozen cultural and contra/square dance workshops and wellness dance sessions offered, you’re sure to find something to get you moving. Youth activities will include dancing, singing, arts and nature projects (dcff.net).

Red Wing

American Indians from around the United States and Canada will honor their heritage during Wacipi Dakota Days July 12-14. The free powwow is held annually at the Prairie Island powwow grounds near Treasure Island Resort and Casino. Members and guests will celebrate with traditional dancing and singing contests. Grand entries are at 7 p.m. Friday, 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday (prairie island.org).

two harbors, Minn.

Four days of family entertainment highlight the Two Harbors Heritage Festival July 11-14. Live music, children’s activities, a classic car show, a medallion hunt, parades, a street dance and Sunday pancake breakfast will delight attendees. (tinyurl.com/yaop355n).

Colleen A. Coles





