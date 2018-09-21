Cook County, Minn.

The natural landscape along the North Shore sets the backdrop for Art Along the Lake Fall Studio Tour Fri. through Oct. 7. Almost two dozen studios and galleries from Schroeder to Lutsen to Grand Marais all the way to Hovland, Minn., will be open to showcase artists' work. Visitors can watch demonstrations and/or browse pottery, glass, fabrics, jewelry, woodwork, weaving, painting, metal and gemstones. An artists' reception will be held from 5-7 p.m. Fri. Guests can also enjoy storytelling, artists' talks, sculptures, murals, children's crafts, live music and more. Hours vary from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. visitcookcounty.com/fallstudiotour.

Pelican Rapids, Minn.

Maplewood State Park will be awash in fall colors during Leaf Days Sat.-next Sun. and Oct. 6-7. Visitors can hike or drive through the park past eight lakes, ponds, trails and hills. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information call 1-218-863-8383 or e-mail contact@friendsofmaple wood.org.

La Crosse, Wis., Des Moines & New Ulm, Minn.

Fall Oktoberfest celebrations continue and three popular Midwest celebrations are worth noting:

Residents and visitors in La Crosse, Wis., will celebrate Oktoberfest Thu.-next Sun. with food, a carnival, evening parade and other activities (oktoberfestusa.com). In New Ulm, the annual Oktoberfest will be held Oct. 5-6 and 12-13. Enjoy live indoor music including polka bands, tours of historic homes and Schell's Brewery, and more (newulmoktoberfest.com).

The downtown Des Moines Oktoberfest will offer ethnic fun Fri.-Sat. with German food, live polka music, beer gardens, contests and more. oktoberfestdsm.com.

Colleen A. Coles