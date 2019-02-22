West Allis, Wis.

American Indian culture will be celebrated during the 28th annual Indian Winter Pow Wow March 9-10 at the Wisconsin State Fair Park. Visitors from around the Midwest are expected for two days of singing, a marketplace and dancing, including a special smoke dance. Grand entries will be at 1 and 7 p.m. Sat. and 1 p.m. Sun. Also a prayer ceremony will begin at 10 a.m. Sun. Hours are: 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Sat., 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sun. $10; $8 for ages 60 and up; free for ages 12 and under (indiansum­mer.org).

Houston, Minn.

Meet feathered friends at the International Festival of Owls, March 1-3. On Friday visitors can see live owls at the International Owl Center. Throughout the weekend live owls from the Illinois Raptor Center and other events will be held at Houston High School and nearby sites. Visitors can enjoy birding and natural history bus tours (preregistration required), a children's hooting contest, speakers, owl-themed crafts, the film "The Secret Life of Owls," and a live video feed of Alice the Great Horned Owl (festivalofowls.com).

Madison, Wis.

During Canoecopia, March 8-10, you can check out the latest gear, products and trending hot spots for planning your next kayak or canoe trip at Alliant Energy Center. Dozens of paddle-sports exhibits and outfitters will be featured and daily seminars and clinics with speakers, seminars and outdoor adventure films will also be offered. Hours are 4 to 9 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $15 a day or $25 for a weekend pass for adults, and free for ages 17 and under (1-800-472-3353; canoecopia.com).

Colleen A. Coles