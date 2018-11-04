Quick Strikes

Five of Illinois’first six TD drives lasted four plays or fewer:

Quarter Touchdown Drive

1st 72-yard run 2 plays, 73 yards, :39

1st 72-yard run 2 plays, 75 yards, :30

2nd 67-yard pass 3 plays, 67 yards, 1:26

3rd 77-yard run 4 plays, 89 yards, 1:46

3rd 30-yard pass 1 play, 30 yards, :12

Drive totals 28 points, 12 plays, 334 yards, 4:33