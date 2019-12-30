Here’s one way to erase some first-half-of-the-season blues: Win some in-state bragging rights.

That’s what happened Sunday night when the Gophers, who had only one victory since mid-November, used a second-period surge to defeat St. Cloud State 4-1 in the championship game of the all-Minnesota Mariucci Classic.

Goals by Sammy Walker, Tyler Nanne and Bryce Brodzinski in a span of 1 minute, 40 seconds in the second period helped the Gophers claim the championship at 3M Arena at Mariucci and move their record to 7-9-4.

Tournament MVP Jack LaFontaine made 21 saves as the Gophers gave coach Bob Motzko a victory in his first game against the team he coached from 2005-18. It also marked the first time since mid-October that the Gophers have won consecutive games; they beat Bemidji State 5-2 in Saturday’s semifinals.

Also key for the Gophers was a successful five-on-three penalty kill late in the second period to keep the three-goal lead over the Huskies (6-8-4).

Also on the all-tournament team were Walker, Nanne, St. Cloud State forwards Zach Okabe and Jami Krannila, and Huskies defenseman Nick Perbix.

Minnesota Golden Gophers forward Sammy Walker (9) was kept from the puck by St. Cloud State Huskies’ Ondrej Trejbal, left, and forward Nick Poehling in the first period.

In a physical first period, the Gophers started slowly, not registering their first shot on goal until 9:45 had expired when Brannon McManus took one that goalie Jaxon Castor knocked away. Minnesota started winning puck battles and matched St. Cloud State’s four shots on goal at the 13:23 mark.

The teams traded good scoring chances in 18th minute of the period, with LaFontaine stopping Micah Miller in tight, the Gophers’ Jaxon Nelson misfiring with an open net and Castor smothering a slapshot by Brannon McManus.

St. Cloud State got the game’s first power play with 1:24 left in the first when Gophers defenseman Matt Staudacher was called for cross-checking. The Huskies couldn’t convert in the first, and Minnesota killed the final 36 seconds of man advantage to start the second.

Then the Minnesota surge began.

With Huskies defenseman Luke Jaycox off for playing with a broken stick, Sammy Walker put the Gophers up up 1-0 by snapping a shot through a screen by Blake McLaughlin and past Castor for a power-play goal at 3:46. Robbie Stucker and Ben Meyers assisted on the goal.

Only 44 seconds later, Tyler Nanne fired a shot from the point through traffic and past Castor for a 2-0 lead. That prompted the Huskies to pull Castor in favor of David Hrenak.

No matter. The Gophers boosted the lead to 3-0 at 5:26 when Blake McLaughlin grabbed the puck at the blue line and fed a streaking Bryce Brodzinski, who beat Hrenak for Minnesota’s third goal in as many shots on goal in the span of 1:40.

By the time Brodzinski scored, the Gophers were outshooting the Huskies 11-1 in the second period.

St. Cloud State got a power play at 8:51 when Walker was called for hooking but got only one shot on goal and couldn’t beat LaFontaine.

The Huskies got a golden opportunity late in the second when Jonny Sorenson was called for hooking and Staudacher also for hooking 51 seconds later for a five-on-three advantage. LaFontaine made two saves during the five-on-three, and Scott Reedy blocked a pair of shots. Minnesota then killed Staudacher’s penalty as the crowd roared in approval.

The Huskies’ Nick Perbix hit the post with a shot with 1.4 seconds left, and the Gophers went to the second intermission with a three-goal lead.

Scott Reedy scored an empty-net goal with 2:19 to play. Micah Miller ended LaFontaine’s shutout bid with a goal with 1:38 to play.