Did you manage to score dinner reservations that are so late in the evening that you’ll need to eat hours beforehand?
If you nodded in an affirmative manner at one or more of these questions, follow our lead. These appetizer-size recipes are quick, easy, fun to look at and inexpensive to make. They are designed to take you from savory to sweet, and we can practically guarantee that your guests will be sated.
National
Trump says North Korea may be planning nice 'Christmas gift'
President Donald Trump said Tuesday that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un may be planning to give him "a nice present" such as a "beautiful vase" for Christmas rather than a missile launch.
Variety
It takes a village to track Santa on Christmas Eve
Operation NORAD Tracks Santa has evolved from a misdirected telephone call in 1955, to a high-tech operation that lets millions track St. Nick's journey on 3-D apps.
Variety
Nigerian man dies in ICE custody after sex abuse conviction
A Nigerian man died in federal immigration custody over the weekend, days after he was convicted of a sex offense and assault in Maryland.
Celebrities
French fashion designer Emanuel Ungaro dies at 86
French fashion designer Emanuel Ungaro, who was known for his use of vibrant color, mixed prints and elegant draping, has died at the age of 86.
Books
'Colors of the Mountain' author Da Chen dies at 57
Da Chen, the brilliant storyteller who drew from the hardships he suffered as a persecuted child growing up in the midst of China's cultural revolution to create the critically acclaimed memoir "Colors of the Mountain," has died at age 57.