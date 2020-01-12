LOGAN, Utah — Neemias Queta had 19 points to lead five Utah State players in double figures as the Aggies defeated Nevada 80-70 on Saturday night.
Sam Merrill and Diogo Brito added 12 points apiece for Utah State while Brock Miller chipped in 11 points and Abel Porter had 10. Merrill also had eight rebounds and eight assists and Brito posted six rebounds.
Jalen Harris tied a career high with 31 points for the Wolf Pack (10-7, 3-2 Mountain West Conference). Jazz Johnson added 18 points. Lindsey Drew had seven rebounds.
Utah State (14-5, 3-3) plays Boise State on the road next Saturday. Nevada faces Wyoming at home on Tuesday.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Gophers
Gameday preview: Gophers women's basketball at Illinois
Both teams will be looking to end losing streaks. Minnesota has dropped three in a row while Illinois is 0-4 inn the Big ten.
Vikings
Five extra points: From going right in victory to going wrong in defeat
What went well for the Vikings against the Saints was reversed against San Francisco. Here's a look at what went wrong.
Gophers
Hunter carries Long Beach St. over UC Santa Barbara 55-52
Chance Hunter had 16 points as Long Beach State snapped its eight-game road losing streak, edging past UC Santa Barbara 55-52 on Saturday night.
Wild
Lindholm leads Flames past Edmonton 4-3
Elias Lindholm scored twice and the Calgary Flames rallied to beat the Edmonton Oilers 4-3 on Saturday night.
Gophers
Feagin, No. 7 SDSU beat Boise State 83-65 to stay undefeated
With Viejas Arena rocking like it did during Kawhi Leonard's short stay at San Diego State, KJ Feagin and the No. 7 Aztecs knocked out Boise State in the opening minutes.