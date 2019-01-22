PHOENIX — It remained unclear Tuesday if two doctors who cared for an incapacitated Arizona woman who gave birth as a result of a sexual assault could face any criminal fallout.

"Unfortunately, I don't have any details on the doctors," Phoenix police spokesman Tommy Thompson said in an email.

He would not say if they were being investigated as part of the case.

Hacienda HealthCare announced Sunday that neither physician would continue to provide care at their Phoenix facility, which serves children and young adults.

One resigned and the other has been suspended.

The 29-year-old victim, who has been incapacitated since the age of 3, gave birth to a boy at the facility on Dec. 29. Employees said they had no idea she was pregnant. As her guardian, the woman's mother was required to submit an annual report to the court that included results of a medical exam. According to court records, her last known physical was in April.

Police have been collecting DNA samples from all male employees but haven't ruled out other possible suspects.

It wasn't known whether either doctor is male and, therefore, gave DNA.

Meanwhile, the woman's parents released a statement Tuesday through their attorney disputing characterizations that their daughter is comatose. They described her as being intellectually disabled because of seizures in early childhood. While she doesn't speak, she has some mobility in her limbs, head and neck. She also responds to sound and can make facial gestures.

"The important thing is that she is a beloved daughter, albeit with significant intellectual disabilities," attorney John Micheaels said. "She has feelings, likes to be read to, enjoys soft music, and is capable of responding to people she is familiar with, especially family."

The woman is currently in a hospital. Police have not said if her infant son remains hospitalized. Her family has said they will care for the baby.