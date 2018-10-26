Recreational marijuana is now legal in Canada, giving adults the right to buy, carry and share up to 30 grams of dried cannabis at one time. But where you can use it and how it is sold varies by province and territory. And don’t even think of trying to bring a joint back across the border.

Here’s what you need to know if you’re heading to Canada for weed.

How old do I have to be?

You must be 19 to buy, possess and consume cannabis in most of Canada. The minimum legal age is 18 in Alberta and Québec, although Québec has pledged to raise the minimum age to 21. Sharing with minors is a crime.

Where can it be purchased?

Options remain limited. Retail stores have yet to open in Ontario, where the government is moving forward with a tightly regulated private retail model to begin April 1. And only one shop has opened in British Columbia so far — in Kamloops.

Global News, a Canadian network, put together a “province-by-province list of government-run, private and online outlets where you can get your hands on some bud.” Roughly a dozen legal cannabis stores have opened in Québec, including three in Montreal. At least three more are scheduled to open soon.

While weed can be purchased online from legal retailers and be delivered to an address in Canada with a signature from someone of legal age, purchases usually require a Canadian credit card. In Alberta, that means visitors from the United States must find “a brick and mortar store to make their purchase and most likely will have to pay cash,” said Heather Holmen, communications manager at the online store Alberta Cannabis.

What can I expect to pay?

New online shopping sites list a wide variety of marijuana with a range of prices.

Alberta Cannabis has prices from $9.24 to $14.95 Canadian per gram (about $7 to $11.75 U.S.), with prerolled joints from $6.64 each. Prices on Cannabis NB, the online cannabis store of New Brunswick, range from $8.99 Canadian a gram for loose buds of Liiv Kinky Kush to $15.50 a gram for Lemon Skunk.

Where can I smoke?

It varies. You can’t smoke pot in public in Manitoba, New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador, Prince Edward Island, Saskatchewan or the Yukon.

Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia allow you to smoke weed anywhere it’s legal to smoke tobacco, with the exception of cars and places where children are often present. And many hotels in Canada are smoke-free, which means cannabis smoke, too.

Don’t smoke and drive

Driving while under the influence of cannabis — or any other drug — is still illegal in Canada. Cannabis must be sealed and out of reach to drivers and passengers — such as in the trunk. If caught driving while high, you could face substantial fines and possibly go to prison.

What about bringing it back to the U.S.?

Travelers returning to the U.S. are barred from bringing cannabis with them, even to a state that allows recreational pot. “Individuals found with marijuana may face seizure, fines, arrest or, in the case of aliens, denial of admission into the U.S.,” said Stephanie Malin of U.S. Customs and Border Protection. “Zero-tolerance fines and penalties generally range from $500 to $5,000.” Likewise, it is illegal to bring cannabis into Canada.

The bottom line

Every Canadian province has a website dedicated to its own specific cannabis laws and regulations, so do your research before heading across the border to smoke.

Another option: Hire someone to plan your trip for you. In Toronto, Canada High Tours offers two-hour packages starting at $50 Canadian that include “several unique options for respectful and responsible cannabis consumption.” Canna Tours in Victoria, B.C., offers to connect travelers with “cannabis-friendly” accommodations.