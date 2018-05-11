LONDON — Queen Elizabeth II's husband Prince Philip has made his first public appearance since leaving the hospital after hip replacement surgery on April 13.
Philip was seen in a sports utility vehicle at the Royal Windsor Horse Show on Friday. He was talking to the queen through the vehicle's open window.
Palace officials have said he plans to attend next week's wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle if he is well enough to do so.
The 96-year-old Philip has largely retired from public duties.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From World
World
Guard killed, British tourists abducted in Congo's Virunga
One wildlife park guard was killed and two British tourists and their driver were abducted in Virunga National Park in Congo, a park spokesman said Friday.
World
European Central Banker urges reforms to make euro resilient
The head of the European Central Bank is urging political leaders to repair flaws in the way the euro is set up to prevent another crisis — including by finding money to help governments hit by deep recessions.
World
Biopic of Brazil evangelical bishop breaks box office record
A biopic about the man who founded one of Brazil's largest evangelical churches has sold more tickets than any other film in recent memory in the South American country. But some have accused the church of cooking the books.
World
1 Gazan killed, 146 hurt by Israeli fire in border protest
Israeli troops fired live bullets and tear gas Friday across a border fence into Gaza where Palestinian protesters threw stones, burned tires and flew kites with burning rags attached. One protester was killed and 146 were wounded by Israeli fire, Gaza health officials said.
World
US military notes reports of civilians killed in Somali raid
The U.S. military says it is taking seriously reports that civilians were killed in a raid it supported in Somalia against the extremist group al-Shabab.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.