NEW YORK — Queen Latifah is mourning the death of her mother.
In a statement, the singer and actress says Rita Owens died Wednesday after struggling with a heart condition for many years. The statement did not given her mother's age or say where the death occurred.
She was diagnosed with heart trouble in 2004.
Queen Latifah, whose real name is Dana Owens, says her mom was "the love of my life."
She described her mother as gentle, strong, sweet and sassy.
There was no immediate word on funeral arrangements.
