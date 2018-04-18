– Never easy to lose a pet. Reports from the palace say Britain’s Queen Elizabeth is gutted by the loss of her beloved corgi Willow, the last in a royal line of loyal, nippy dogs who have kept the monarch company during her entire reign.

The Daily Mail’s correspondent said the 91-year-old queen was hit “extremely hard.” Willow, 14, died on Sunday after suffering a bout of cancer.

For more 80 years, Her Majesty has been surrounded by corgis. There is barely a family portrait that does not include a couple of the short-legged pooches under foot. Elizabeth was mad for Pembroke Welsh Corgis ever since she was a little girl. She has not had just a corgi — she has had a pack of corgis. Alas, no more.

A Buckingham Palace source said: “She has mourned every one of her corgis over the years, but she has been more upset about Willow’s death than any of them. It is probably because Willow was the last link to her parents and a pastime that goes back to her own childhood. It really does feel like the end of an era.”

When Elizabeth was 7, her father, who would go on to be crowned King George VI, brought home a corgi named Dookie in 1933. For her 18th birthday, she was given a corgi of her own named Susan, who later accompanied Elizabeth on her honeymoon. From Susan’s line came hundreds of corgi puppies. Her Majesty has had 30 of them as companions over the years.